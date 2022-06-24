Rajamahendravaram : Call to inculcate physical activity cultural values in children

Rajamahendravaram : (East Godavari District)International Olympic Day run was organised by Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Sports and Games R&D Centre in association with East Godavari Physical Directors and PETs Association and SKVT Degree College Athletics Association at SKVT College here on Thursday.

District Educational Officer S Abraham, the chief guest at the programme, flagged off the run and took part in the run with a sports torch along with students.

SKVT College Principal Abel Raju, eminent sports researcher and psychologist S Nagendra Kishore, District Sports Development chief coach Seshagiri, veteran athlete P Raj Kumar Babu, PDs association president AVD Prasad participated.

Nagendra Kishore while presiding over the function, stressed the need, scope, and the importance of inculcating physical activity culture among children and youth for psychosocial and physical health.

Rich floral tributes were paid to Sunkara Bhaskara Rao, the founder of AP State, EG district Olympic association. DEO S Abraham was honoured for rendering inspirational services for the development of the sports.

Nagendra Kishore announced that this Olympic Day run was dedicated to the physical directors who rendered phenomenal services during the Covid pandemic.

Abel Raju, Principal of VT college appreciated the organizers for organizing the run.

PETs association secretary Veerababu proposed a vote of thanks.