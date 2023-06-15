Rajamahendravaram: Caring for underweight children through adoption

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The district is becoming a platform for innovation by introducing a scheme - Bangaru Konda – to prevent malnutrition among children and taking steps towards complete nutrition, stated Home Minister Taneti Vanitha. She unveiled the logo of ‘Bangaru Konda’ launched here on Wednesday. Also, wall poster, website and Android app were unveiled on the occasion.

Minister Vanitha, the chief guest at the programme, said that YSR Sampoorna and YSR Sampoorna Plus schemes are being implemented to prevent malnutrition among children. She said it is admirable to take up Bangaru Konda scheme as per the idea of district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha for the daily care of malnourished children until they are brought to normal children level. She said with the participation of people, a programme of adopting children is being undertaken to provide food with nutritional value to the children. She informed that she had adopted a child for fostering.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said that every public representative should adopt at least three children. He expressed hope that this programme will get recognition across the country in the coming days.

Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha appealed to the donors to register as Balamitra by paying Rs 3,000 in cash for six months of fostering charges. Joint Collector N Tej Bharat stated the health of the children will improve if nutritional deficiency among the children is overcome between the age group of 6 months to 6 years. There are 85,700 children in the district and among them, 1,283 children have been registered as underweight and Balamitras take special care of their upbringing.