Rajamahendravaram : CM Jagan lauded for changing face of govt schools

YSRCP Rajahmundry rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar performing bhumi puja for the construction of additional classrooms at GPR ZP High School in Bommuru village on Friday
Highlights

YSRCP Rajahmundry rural coordinator Chandana Nageshwar lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for changing the face of the government schools by providing all facilities and infrastructure competing with corporate educational institutions.

Rajamahendravaram : (East Godavari District) YSRCP Rajahmundry rural coordinator Chandana Nageshwar lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for changing the face of the government schools by providing all facilities and infrastructure competing with corporate educational institutions. A sum of Rs 156 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of 13 additional classrooms in phase - 2 for GPR ZPH School in Bommuru village in Rajahmundry rural. Chandana Nageswar performed bhumi puja for the construction of these additional classrooms on Friday. He described Jagan as the only Chief Minister, who paid so much attention to public schools.

Head Mistress A Eswari, Parents Committee chairman K Kumar, Engineering Assistant Y Narendra, YSRCP leaders Y Tyagaraju, V Lakshmi, M Anu and M Siva, panchayat secretary Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

