Rajamahendravaram: CMRF cheques distributed

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram distributed Rs 3.95 lakh worth of CMRF cheques to 12 beneficiaries at his office here on Friday.



Later, the MP said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is giving top priority for the health of the people and he is sanctioning financial assistance under CMRF without any delay. The beneficiaries should avail the amounts judiciously. Jaganmohan Reddy is spending crores of rupees to combat Corona in the state and putting his endeavour in this regard.

He frequently reviewing the position of Corona in the state. He directed the officials to provide quality medical aid, any number of beds, quality food and other facilities in the Covid centres, the MP said.

The beneficiaries who received the cheques are Peetala Sarojini, Kotipalli Satti Kamala, Mohammed Dastagiri Baba, Kasani Venkata Lakshmi, Gunapalli Chiranjeevi, Mohammed Alia, Yadavalli Tirupathi Rao, Kodi Satish Naidu, Maddala Suresh, Chekkapalli Somaraju, Alada Jaivardhan and Manne Srilekha. YSRCP leaders K Sagar and others were present.