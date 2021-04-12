Rajamahendravaram: District administration to implement 'fishing holiday' strictly

Rajamahendravaram: After the government order, the district administration has initiated steps to implement 'fishing holiday' for two months from April 15 to June 14 effectively.

Every year, the government announces the holiday to increase marine wealth in the sea. The government increased fishing holiday to 60 days from earlier 45 days.

After two months fishing holiday, the fishermen can get livelihood for ten months easily as the marine wealth increases considerably. The government is taking steps to pay Rs 10,000 of Matsyakara Bhruthi to fishermen families for two months.

The fishing boats such as country boats and mechanised boats remained anchored four days ago in Uppada, Suryaraopeta, Moolapadu and other places. East Godavari district has 160km coastline from Antarvedi to Addaripeta and there are 88 seashore villages in the 13 seashore mandals. The fisherman population is 3.50 lakh and of them 34,000 fishermen get livelihood mainly on fishing. Officials of Fisheries Department along with marine police and navy personnel will continue inspection in the sea and if any fisherman goes into the sea for fishing, case will be registered against him.