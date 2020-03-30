Rajamahendravaram: Excise Inspector Trinath Rao caught carrying liquor in the car
Highlights
Rajamahendravaram: The villagers of Kutukuluru of Rayavaram mandal intercepted the car in which Rayavaram Excise Inspector Reddy Trinath Rao and his friends were travelling allegedly with liquor bottles on Sunday.
Rajamahendravaram: The villagers of Kutukuluru of Rayavaram mandal intercepted the car in which Rayavaram Excise Inspector Reddy Trinath Rao and his friends were travelling allegedly with liquor bottles on Sunday.
The villagers on a tip-off stopped the car and found that they were carrying liquor bottles. The villagers informed it to Anaparthy Police station and also Anaparthy MLA Satya Suryanarayana Reddy.
The police arrived and shifted the Excise Inspector and the car to the police station.
