Rajamahendravaram: Farmers seek compensation for flood damage

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that measures will be taken to support the farmers affected by Godavari floods. Farmers of Ramachandrapuram and Vangalapudi villages of Seethanagaram mandal submitted a petition to the MLA on Sunday.

Farmers said that due to the

recent Godavari floods, 10 to 20 meters of sand has accumulated in the croplands downstream

of Polavaram project, 2,500 acres of horticultural crops were damaged and 800 acres of croplands were destroyed. The farmers sought compensation and government support.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja assured that he will take the matter to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and take proper steps to solve the problem.

Dr Sureddy Shiva Kumar, R Bharati Devi, R Sudhakar, Papaji Rao, Sireddy Ajay, Kachala Shiva, Sureddy Sarveswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.