Rajamahendravaram: Flood level rising in River Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The flood level is increasing in River Godavari due to heavy inflows from its catchment areas.

About 53,063 lakh cusecs of water is released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) and all the 175 gates of Dowleswaram, Madduru, Ryali and Vijjeswaram were lifted to a height of one metre. Level in River Godavari is increasing due to heavy flow from Maharashtra and Telangana.

According to Irrigation department officials, the water level at the barrage was 10 feet. They said that the first warning will be issued if the water level reaches 11.75 feet. The flood water at Kaleswaram was 8.100 mt, Peruru 6.750 mt, Dummugudem 6.440 mt, Kunavaram 8.610 mt, Kunta 6.120 mt, Koida 15.560 mt, Polavaram (CWC) 6.510 mt and Old Rail Bridge 13.500 mt. The flood water level may be increased from Friday night onwards.

The farmers in Konaseema area are becoming panicky in view of the heavy floods in their area. The farmers sowed the paddy seeds a few days ago for Kharif season.

But the advent of floods is causing havoc and fear among the farmers. Some of the farmers have stated that they have not received any compensation for last year's crop damage and now they are expressing their doubts about the government's commitment to them, in case of any damage to the crops.