Rajamahendravaram: Heavy rain disrupts normal life

Rajamahendravaram: Many parts of the combined East Godavari district including the cities of Rajahmundry and Kakinada received heavy rains since Monday.

Heavy rain on Tuesday disrupted life. Many traders did not even open their shops and people also had difficulty in buying essentials.

Hotels and grocery shops were also closed. In some parts of Rajahmundry, even a packet of milk is not available.

Cyclone Michaung is causing panic and flight services were cancelled due to incessant rains. Officials have temporarily cancelled nine flights operating from Rajahmundry Airport.

On the other hand, heavy rain lashing East Godavari and Ambedkar Konaseema districts, and moderate rain in the Kakinada district due to the cyclone.

A holiday was declared for educational institutions on Tuesday. Due to non-purchase of grain at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), paddy remained in the fields and yards.

Some farmers are suffering as harvested crop is wet due to rain and some have been in trouble as harvesting was stopped with rain. In various mandals, water in the fields stood at a height of four feet. The crop fell to the ground due to the strong winds.

RTC bus services ran nominally across the combined district. Some trains were cancelled, those who had to travel urgently faced difficulties and there was a severe disruption of the power supply.