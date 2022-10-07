Rajamahendravaram: Indian Bank gives Rs 268 cr loan to 2,068 DWCRA groups

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Bank local branch Field General Manager SKS Sudhakar Rao said that 98 per cent of the loans taken by women associations was recovered.

Along with Zonal Manager SH PSS Sudhakar Rao, Deputy Zonal Manager K Ganapathy, Rajahmundry Indian Bank AG G Srinivasa Chakravarthy, he presented a cheque to DWCRA members at a programme at local Indian Bank zonal office here.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudhakar Rao advised the women to make proper use of the loans they have taken and pay them back on time. Special training classes can also be organised for women to improve their skills, he assured. The women were also suggested to use Jana Suraksha schemes provided by the government. He informed that at present, loans up to Rs 20 lakh are being granted to women's aid groups without any security underwriting or collateral.