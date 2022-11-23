Rajamahendravaram: Irrigation water to be released for Rabi on Nov 30

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): For Rabi cultivation, irrigation water will be released on November 30 through Dowleswaram barrage. As many as 71,711 acres of Ayakat area (crop area) in the district will be irrigated this season, Ministers Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna and Taneti Vanitha informed. They said that the State government will provide all kinds of support to farmers from the time of planting seeds to the sale

of paddy.

District in-charge Minister and State BC Welfare, Information and Cinematography Minister Ch Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha participated in a district irrigation advisory board meeting held under the chairmanship of District Collector K Madhavi Latha at the Collector's office here on Wednesday.

Minister Venu Gopala Krishna said the decision to release irrigation water for Kharif crop in the district on June 1 was based on the welfare of farmers, which will help them in protecting crops. With the aim of three crops per year, irrigation water is being provided on November 30 for Rabi. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea for the third crop in the district will be fruitful.

Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the aim of the State government is to make agriculture a festival for all farmers. The authorities have been advised to take measures towards a permanent solution to Kovwada canal flooding problem at Tirugudu Metta in Thallapudi mandal.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that farmers should use irrigation water sparingly and the aim is to provide irrigation to every cent of land under ayakat area. Farmers were asked to prepare naru madi (seedlings) and keep seeds and fertilisers ready, keeping in mind the release date of Rabi water.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao said that currently, 101 TMCs of water is available in Godavari river for Rabi needs. Advance plans should be prepared to overcome water crisis in January and February, he added.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja revealed that Rs 22 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Torrigadda Lift Irrigation, which irrigates 1,560 acres. 30% of the work is yet to be completed, he informed.

Nidadavolu MLA G Srinivasa Naidu said that 7,000 acres of ayakat will be irrigated under the Pendyala pumping scheme.

MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao said that the process of removing Gurrapu Dekka and debris in canals should be taken up early without any problems in the irrigation water supply.

Water Resources department SE K Narasimha Murthy gave a PowerPoint presentation on irrigation water supply for Rabi crop. MP Margani Bharat Ram, District Agri Advisory Board Chairman Boorugpalli Subbarao and YSRCP Rural Coordinator Chandana Nageswar also spoke.