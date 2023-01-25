Rajamahendravaram: Jaganana Bhu Hakku survey completed in 2,000 villages

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Ajeya Kallam, Chief Advisor to the CM and Chairman of Steering and Implementation Committee on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha scheme, said that the resurvey of 2,000 villages in the State has been completed. The officials were ordered to distribute the land title documents of Jagananna Bhu Hakku by the end of February. He said the process of resurvey in another 2,000 villages in Phase-2 is going on a fast pace.

As part of the resurvey, complaints from the public would be resolved. The district officials should not limit themselves to checking the records but must visit the field to verify the actual situation, he said.

Ajeya Kallam said that the aim is to have complete transparency and accountability in the process of comprehensive land resurvey.

On Tuesday, Ajeya Kallam conducted a regional review on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha scheme with District Collectors, Joint Collectors, Survey, Revenue and Secretariat officers of East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru districts at Rajahmundry Collectorate.

Special CS Sai Prasad and CCLA Commissioner Siddhartha Jain were also present.

On this occasion, Ajeya Kallam said that the process of land resurvey is being done in a phased manner within a fixed time frame. By December 2023, he wants to complete the resurvey work to hand over the land title documents to all the landowners.

Later, Ajeya Kallam said in a media conference that during the land survey across the State, farmers and landowners are expressing some objections to the land boundary measurements. He said that they are also being resolved. Due to this survey, civil disputes will not arise in future as well.

CCLA Commissioner Siddhartha Jain said the doubts raised by the officials at field level are being cleared from time to time to complete the resurvey as soon as possible.

Collectors Dr K Madhavi Latha (East Godavari), Dr Kritika Shukla (Kakinada), Himanshu Shukla (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema), V Prasanna Venkatesh (Eluru) and other officials attended the meeting.