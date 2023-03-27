Rajamahendravaram: JC Tej Bharat excels in group presentation

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): East Godavari district Joint Collector N Tej Bharat excelled in the group presentation on 'Bharat Darshan' and in the written test sections conducted after a special training for IAS officers in Mussoorie. Tej Bharat won first prize. Every year training sessions will be conducted for 45 days in Mussoorie to motivate IAS officials. As part of that, Tej Bharat completed 45 days training and returned to the city on Sunday. He will be reporting to duty on Monday.

On the occasion of Tej Bharat winning the first prize in the written test and group presentation sections, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and District Revenue Officer G Narasimham and other officials congratulated him.

Joint Collector Tej Bharat attended the 124th Civil Service Training / Motivational Training Classes organised at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA, Mussoorie) under Public Policy and Public Administration for officers promoted from State Civil Services to Indian Administrative Service from February 10. After the training, 139 people participated in the competitive exams, and among them, he got the first position.