Rajamahendravaram: Left launches 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' campaign

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The Left parties have been organising 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' programme across the State, CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu and CPM district secretary B Pawan said. This campaign is being organised at different intersections every day in morning and evening, they added. The demonstration started from Syamala Centre to Kotipalli bus stand here on Tuesday.

Leaders and activists of the Left parties distributed leaflets to the people urging them to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next elections. They criticised that Modi, who promised to provide two crore jobs per year, did not provide those jobs, but due to ill-conceived decisions like GST, many companies have closed, and crores of people have lost their jobs. They complained that the prices of essential commodities have increased drastically and made the life of the common man a burden. They accused PM Modi of deceiving the youth by playing religious politics while ignoring problems like unemployment, poverty, and inflation. The Left leaders criticised Modi for gifting government institutions and properties to Adani. All the independent organisations in the country were taken under his control and the systems are being destroyed, they criticised.

CPI city secretary V Kondalarao, CPM district assistant secretary K Rambabu, CPM leaders K Ramakrishna, Tatarao and others participated in the campaign.