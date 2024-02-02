Live
Rajamahendravaram: Legal awareness session held for girls
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Civil Judge K Pratyusha Kumari conducted a legal awareness meet at the Municipal High School, Danawaipet, here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Pratyusha explained to students about the precautions to be taken by girls for their safety. Contact with strangers and deceitful people will lead to dangers, she alerted.
She called upon girls to bravely face the injustices done to them and explained that if one remains silent while tolerating harassment, the situation will become more dangerous.
She made students aware about POCSO Act- 2012 and the NALSA (Child Friendly Legal Services to Children and their Protection) Scheme 2015.
In case of any legal problems, contact the District Legal Services Authority, she said.
The judge inspected the school surroundings and the food provided to the children through the mid-day meal scheme provided by the government.