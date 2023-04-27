  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy says officials should be aware of GST

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy speaking at a review meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Highlights

Finance and Commercial Taxes Minister Buggana Rajendranath suggested that officials and staff should be more aware on GST.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : Finance and Commercial Taxes Minister Buggana Rajendranath suggested that officials and staff should be more aware on GST.

Speaking at a review meeting held on Thursday evening in Rajahmundry under his chairmanship, he said that some problems and difficulties arising after the introduction of GST by the Centre as part of the One Country, One Tax system are due to the lack of proper understanding of the GST system by some officials.

He asked officials about the taxes levied on various items and got the details. He enquired about the progress of tax collection.

The officials requested the Minister to take steps to construct a permanent building for Commercial Tax Office in Rajamahendravaram, and he responded positively.

He said that appropriate action will be taken if the land is procured and proposals are sent.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, District In-Charge Minister, and I& PR Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Senior officials of the Commercial Taxes Department participated in the meeting.

