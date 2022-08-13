Rajamahendravaram: Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna joins rally with 5.2 km nat'l flag

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Under the joint auspices of Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Foundation and Gondesi Purnachandra Reddy Charitable Trust, thousands of people took out a rally by holding a 5200-meter-long national flag in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna said that it was a special occasion to display the longest national flag of 5.2 kms in Rajahmundry.

YSRCP CGC member Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy and others displayed the huge national flag at Lalacheruvu Housing Board and the rally continued from Housing Board to Ambedkar Statue at Gokavaram bus stand.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and BC Welfare Minister Venu Gopala Krishna garlanded Ambedkar's statue and paid respects. Later, they held a meeting. The Home Minister called upon all the people to protect the integrity of the country with unity. She wants to provide a good caste-free society to future generations. She congratulated the organisers, who made and displayed the 5200-metre-long national flag. Minister Venu said that this huge flag display would remain a significant chapter in the history of Rajamahendravaram.

MP Bharat urged people to hoist national flag on every house. MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that this huge flag was displayed to inculcate patriotism and national feeling among the students and citizens.

District Collector Madhavi Latha, YSRCP CGC member Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, former MLA Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao and Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar also spoke on the occasion.