Rajamahendravaram: MLA Jakkampudi Raja distributes Rs 35 lakh CMRF cheques

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja has said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is bringing radical changes in the field of medical and health and giving top priority for the health of the people.

He distributed CMRF cheques worth of Rs 35 lakh to 104 beneficiaries at his office here on Sunday, Later, he said as part of reforms in medical field the Chief Minister sanctioned one medical college in each parliamentary headquarters.

He also strengthened YSR Arogya Sri scheme and included corona treatment in the scheme andsanctioning funds immediately relating to health related applications. YSRCP governmentcleared all dues to Arogya Sri network hospitals which was accumulated when Nara ChandrababuNaidu was the Chief Minister, he said.

Satisfaction levels on the government among the people are increased and people of all sections are happy. Meanwhile, the government is also giving an amount of Rs 5,000 to the persons for six months as Aasara who underwent surgeries.

YSRCP city coordinator SrighakollapuSivarama Subramanyam and others were present.