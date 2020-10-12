Rajamahendravaram: MLA Adireddy Bhavani inspects bathing ghats, asks civic body to keep them clean

Rajamahendravaram: Urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani has directed the municipal corporationengineers to arrest the leakage of drain water into River Godavariand take up repairs to close drains immediately.



She inspected bathing ghats near Uma Markandeya Swamy temple in 22nd and 23rd divisions here on Sunday, in the wake of complaints made by the residentsof the divisions.

Later, she said the pilgrims coming from across the state are facing manyproblems while taking holy dip in River Godavari, because of mixing drain water into the river.How can the pilgrims take bath in the river while drain water flowinginto the river, she questioned the corporation officials. This type ofincidents tarnish the image of great cultural city, she said. The corporation should maintain bathing ghats properly in the city which is the need of the hour, she said.

TDP leaders Adireddy Vasu, I Pradeep, M Siddu, MS Rao and corporationofficials were present.