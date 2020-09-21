Rajamahendravaram: New KIA's SUV Sonnet rolls out

Rajamahendravaram: State Bank of India (SBI) regional manager A Naga Vasantha and SBI assistant general manager (SME) N Sai Mohan released KIA's SUV Sonnet new model car into the market in Kantipudi showroom which is authorised dealer.

The car is the third model in its series and as many as 6,523 customersbooked the car on the first day, which crossed the record of KIASeltus where as many as 6,046 people booked the car on the first day.Moreover, as many as 25,000 people across the country booked Kia SUVSonnet car on the first day.

The car runs with petrol and diesel withauto and manual driving facility. The launch price of the car isRs 6.71 lakh. Kantipudi Group chairman KantipudiSarvarayudu, directors K Vinaybabu, M Jagan, CHSN Murthi, KM Rammohan, showroom manager Kamesh and others were present.