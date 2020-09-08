Rajamahendravaram: NHAI experts panel visits proposed sites of 7 flyovers

Rajamahendravaram: An expert committee of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from New Delhi participated in the field visit to the proposed seven flyovers in East and West Godavari districts on Tuesday.



The expert committee under the aegis of NHAI regional officer RK Singh, other officials such as project manager Sanjay Singh, RV Consultancy head NS Subba Rao and NHAI project officer Surendranadh inspected the selected sites from Undrajavaram in West Godavari and the areas in East Godavari district.

With the initiative of MP Margani Bharat Ram, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari directed NHAI experts to visit the places and submit reports immediately. Meanwhile, the Union minister

gave his nod for the seven proposed flyovers.

The team inspected the sites proposed for flyovers at Jonnada centre, Kadiyapulanka centre, Vemagiri, Morampudi, Lalachervu and Diwanchervu junctions along with MP Margani Bharat Ram. The MP briefed them about the need of flyovers which helps to ease traffic movement and reduce accidents on the national highway.

The committee enquired the people at the respective places about the need of flyovers and prepared reports. NHAI team also said the proposals for Morampudi was revived. They also inspected six lane road between Kovvur and Gundugolanu and link road between Jeelugumilli to Telangana road which was under way with Rs 95 lakh of MP Lads.

Later, MP Bharat Ram said Morampudi flyover works will be commenced soon as the central government revived the earlier proposal. The need of seven flyovers were briefed in the recent standing committee meeting, he averred.