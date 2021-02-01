Rajamahendravaram: Priest among 3 arrested for desecration of idol

Rajamahendravaram: Urban police arrested temple priest and two others relating to desecration of Subramanyeswara Swamy idol at Sankata Hara Siddi Vinayaka temple at Sriram Nagar in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Disclosing the details at a press conference held at Disha police station, DIG, SIT, Vijayawada GVG Ashok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is temple priest Marala Venkata Murali Krishna (45) who desecrated the hands of the idol.

In his confession statement, the priest confessed to his crime and said wrong information was given to the police to misguide them.

Along with the priest, two leaders M Venkata Raju (husband of 42nd division former corporator) and Dantuluri Venkatapathi Raju (TNTUC former organising secretary) were also arrested for encouraging the priest to commit the crime by bribing him. As many as eight special teams were pressed into service to identify the accused.

Basing on the complaint of the priest, a case was registered in Three Town police station with crime number 01/2021 u/s 448,427,295,153 (A) IPC on Sunday. Urban Superintendent of Police Dr Shemushi Bajpayee and other police officials were present.