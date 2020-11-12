Rajamahendravaram: Punish guilty in Nandyal suicide case, demands TDP

Rajamahendravaram: Urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani demanded the state government to punish the accused involved in the suicide of Abdul Salam family members in Nandyal recently and the incident became a burning topic in the state.

Participating in a protest held at Azad Chowk here on Wednesday, she said attacks on minorities and Dalits have increased in YSRCP government and the party leaders are protecting the accused in these cases.

The arrested inspector and police constable obtained bail in one day in the case, she added.

The police are also obeying the orders of ruling party leaders in many cases. Former MLA Adireddy Appa Rao said the people are watching the government's functioning and they will teach a lesson to it shortly.

TDP will fight against the government until the government controls the attacks on minorities and Dalits, he warned. The suicide of Abdul Salam family is nothing but murder by the government, he averred.

The people will not be mere spectators, if the same situation continues. TDP state general secretary Ganni Krishna, organising secretary Adireddy Vasu and many others were present.