Rajamahendravaram: Ravindra's arrest part of vendetta politics, slams Devineni Uma

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao demanded the state government to release former minister Kollu Ravindra who was arrested under 'false charges' murder saying that Ravindra was a man who wants to settle any dispute amicably.



Uma Maheswara Rao along with TDP leaders met Ravindra in the central prison here on Tuesday. Ravindra is in central prison relating to the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao of Machilipatnam.

Later, speaking to reporters at the central prison, Uma Maheswara Rao alleged that the YSRCP government foisted false case against Ravindra and gave political colour to a dispute between two families.

"Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is taking revenge on TDP leaders, mainly BC leaders who are the back bone of the party and is trying to supress them. As part of it, the government foisted cases against former ministers Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, K Atchannaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Kollu Ravindra," he said.

While the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu ushered massive development in the state, the current government is bent on pursuing politics of vendetta only and stifling the voices questioning the irregularities, he alleged.

He warned that the people were watching the government's attitude and were ready to teach a lesson to Jaganmohan Reddy, he said while maintaining that Ravindra was arrested undemocratically which should be condemned by one and all.

TDP leaders Adireddy Appa Rao, Adireddy Vasu, Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao and others were present.