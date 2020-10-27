Rajamahendravaram: Religious heads urged to enforce Covid guidelines

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali has asked the heads of various prayer halls to follow the guidelines given by state and central governments relating to Covid-19 pandemic.



Addressing the heads of temples, mosques and churches at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Monday, she said in the wake of forecast that Corona may increase during November and December, everyone should follow the guidelines.

She directed them to allow devotees with masks and to maintain physical distance and keep 'No mask no entry' boards at the entry points. The chiefs of mosques, temples and churches should feel it as a social responsibility and follow the guidelines, she added.

Moreover, the entire premises of the prayer halls also be sanitised frequently, she said.

Combating Corona is in our hands, she said and asked them to cooperate with the government in this regard.

Deputy medical and health officer Dr Komali and heads of prayer halls in the division participated. Later, she released the 'No mask no entry' poster.