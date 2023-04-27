Rajamahendravaram: Rs 30.58 cr credited to 28,769 mothers under Vasathi Deevena

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme, a sum of Rs 30.58 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of 28,769 mothers of 32,078 students for the year 2022-23. A district-level programme was held at the Collectorate in Rajahmundry on Wednesday.

The Collector said that the government is implementing schemes like Vidya Deevena and Ammavodi with the aim that students must continue education despite poverty. She asked people to take advantage of these schemes and educate their children.

Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy said that the education sector has made great progress under the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

District Tribal Welfare Officer Jyothi, District Social Welfare Officer Sandeep, and large number of students and parents participated in the programme.