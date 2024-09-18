Rajamahendravaram: School complex meetings will be strengthened

Live
Rajamahendravaram: Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar reviewed primary-level school complex meetings at the Danavaipet Municipal School Complex here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Kumar emphasised that primary school teachers must ensure their students develop reading and writing skills. He also instructed first-grade teachers to effectively implement the 90-day activity plan under the Vidya Pravesh programme. The state government is preparing plans to further strengthen school complex meetings in the coming days, he said.
Ashiq Ali, District Coordinator for the World Bank-supported Andhra Learning Transformation (SALT) project, inspected the complex meeting. SALT programme officials are assessing teaching methods across all classrooms with the help of certified teaching tools. Information on effective teaching methods is provided to educators via the Swift Chat Android application.
Urban Mandal MEO-2 Rama Rajani reviewed the conduct of the complex meetings and praised the teaching aids prepared by the teachers.
Complex Resource Teachers Jayanthi Sastri, and Koteswari, subject experts Varahagiri Krishna Mohan, K Raju, and others participated.