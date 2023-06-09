  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Sewing machines, grinders distributed to women

Sewing machines and wet grinders being handed over to self-employed women at Mega Seva Mahotsavam in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
x

Sewing machines and wet grinders being handed over to self-employed women at Mega Seva Mahotsavam in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Highlights

Lions International District 316B Mega Seva Mahotsavam in collaboration with Lions Club International Foundation and donors was organised at a hotel here on Thursday

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Lions International District 316B Mega Seva Mahotsavam in collaboration with Lions Club International Foundation and donors was organised at a hotel here on Thursday. Tools were provided for the self-employment of poor women. Sewing machines for 100 women and wet grinders for 40 women were given at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Former Lions International Director Ch Varaprasad was the chief guest for the programme and Lions District Governor Maturi Manga Tayaru presided over the programme.

Varaprasad considered this Seva Mahotsavam to be the biggest service event in recent times. He donated Rs 1 lakh to Lions District and suggested setting up a service trust with this amount.

N Vinod, Manthena Visalakshi, Thambabattula Srividya, A Bala Tripura Sundari, AP Ravikanth, K Sheela Lakshman, Dr Kode Aruna Kumari, P Umamaheswara Rao, V Koteswara Rao, V Suryanarayana, Anil Kumar, Munjuluri Visweswara Rao, Badam Balakrishna and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X