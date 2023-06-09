Rajamahendravaram: Sewing machines, grinders distributed to women

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Lions International District 316B Mega Seva Mahotsavam in collaboration with Lions Club International Foundation and donors was organised at a hotel here on Thursday. Tools were provided for the self-employment of poor women. Sewing machines for 100 women and wet grinders for 40 women were given at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Former Lions International Director Ch Varaprasad was the chief guest for the programme and Lions District Governor Maturi Manga Tayaru presided over the programme.

Varaprasad considered this Seva Mahotsavam to be the biggest service event in recent times. He donated Rs 1 lakh to Lions District and suggested setting up a service trust with this amount.

N Vinod, Manthena Visalakshi, Thambabattula Srividya, A Bala Tripura Sundari, AP Ravikanth, K Sheela Lakshman, Dr Kode Aruna Kumari, P Umamaheswara Rao, V Koteswara Rao, V Suryanarayana, Anil Kumar, Munjuluri Visweswara Rao, Badam Balakrishna and others participated.