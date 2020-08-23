Rajamahendravaram: Swarnandhra Seva Samsta initiative to avoid spread of Covid

Rajamahendravaram: Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) is taking utmost care about the inmates of its Old Age Home for 150 days to avoid spread of Covid.



According to SSA founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu, masks, sanitisers and soaps etc were given to them and initiated steps to wash their hands fourtimes in a day. Daily he also testing their oxygen levels with oximeter and thermalscreening also performing daily to test their temperature. Nutritious food is being provided to increase their immunity levels and sanitising the entirepremises every day. Volunteers and friends extending their cooperation in this regard, he averred.