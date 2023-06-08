Rajamahendravaram: TDP demands govt to reveal how much it saved

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): Telugu Desam Party Politburo mMember and Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should tell the public how much money he had saved through reverse tendering in connection with the Polavaram project. He alleged that the State government is embezzling funds by blocking the Polavaram project.

On Wednesday, he spoke at a media conference held at Rajahmundry Press Club. “Jagan Mohan Reddy had alleged that funds were misappropriated during the TDP regime in connection with the Polavaram project,” Chowdary recalled. He said there is a situation where it is unclear whether the funds sanctioned by the Centre for the project are being used for the project or being diverted and looted in the name of welfare schemes.

Butchaiah Chowdary said that while 72 per cent of the project works were completed during the TDP regime, only 2 per cent of the works were done in the last four years and the works reached 74 per cent. He said that the national project Polavaram has been reduced to the barrage level.

The TDP leader said that the State government also failed to provide resettlement to the displaced people. Stating that the Polavaram project is not likely to be completed by December, Gorantla asked why the government is stopping the media from visiting the Polavaram project. He alleged that the 900-megawatt power project was cancelled and the cost of the project was increased and exploitation was being done.

Gorantla challenged Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu to discuss the project’s actual situation. Polavaram project will be completed only if TDP comes to power, he claimed

TDP State BC Cell general secretary Ch Srinivasa Rao, rural mandal TDP president M Prasad and others were present at the press meet.