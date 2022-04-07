Rajamahendravaram: Village secretariats inspected

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector K Madhavi Latha inspected the Village Secretariat along with officials at Dowleswaram here on Wednesday. She reviewed list of beneficiaries regarding the eligibility of welfare schemes. She advised the secretaries to work hard to process applications coming in from the public for Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu, Rice Card, Aarogyasri Card, Pension, House site etc., without crossing the Service Level Agreement (SLA).

She said the public should be made fully aware of the services being provided by the Secretariat. She examined the performance of the staff members of the Village Secretariat as per the instructions given by the State government and the services rendered by them. She suggested that every staff member working in the Secretariat should have the details of various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government and other programmes. She said applications coming from the public for various services should be resolved before the deadline. She enquired about the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu, Jagananna Thodu and other welfare schemes and ongoing works in the secretariats.

The Collector instructed the secretaries to ensure that government welfare schemes were available to the beneficiaries. The creation of the Secretariats would help solve the problems of the people. She advised them to work with efficiency and in a manner pleasing the people. She said that if personnel of Secretariats attend to the works regularly then there is no need for Spandana on Monday at Collectorate. She also suggested working as per the directive and thinking of the CM Jagan in order to reach the goals. She assured of taking all steps in order to strengthen the Secretariat administration in the district.