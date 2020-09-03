Rajamahendravaram: Webinar on new education policy on Sept 5

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jannadha Rao has said that a webinar on new education policy will be conducted on September 5, in connection with Guru Pujostavam, under the aegis of University College of Education.



Releasing a brochure on the programme at the campus here on Wednesday, he appealed to the students and staff to avail this programme. Professors K Sri Ramesh, Ramana Ganta, G Bhuvaswari Lakshmi will speak in the webinar.

Registrar, B Ganga Rao, college principal KS Rao, V Rama Krishna and N Sujatha were present.