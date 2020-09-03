X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Webinar on new education policy on Sept 5

Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao releasing a brochure on webinar at his office
x

Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao releasing a brochure on webinar at his office

Highlights

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jannadha Rao has said that a webinar on new education policy will be conducted on September 5, in connection with Guru Pujostavam, under the aegis of University College of Education.

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jannadha Rao has said that a webinar on new education policy will be conducted on September 5, in connection with Guru Pujostavam, under the aegis of University College of Education.

Releasing a brochure on the programme at the campus here on Wednesday, he appealed to the students and staff to avail this programme. Professors K Sri Ramesh, Ramana Ganta, G Bhuvaswari Lakshmi will speak in the webinar.

Registrar, B Ganga Rao, college principal KS Rao, V Rama Krishna and N Sujatha were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X