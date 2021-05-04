Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leader arranges vehicle to ferry Covid patients bodies

Rajamahendravaram: In a touching gesture, YSRCP urban coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana provided a vehicle on his own to transport the bodies of corona patients to burial grounds for free. The vehicle is named as Prasanthamga Chivari Prayanam.

Inaugurating the vehicle, Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subash Chandra Bose said that Dr Akula Satyanarayana done a good thing which can be lauded by all. In right time, he arranged the vehicle for taking bodies of corona patients to burial ground. He further said, Dr Satyanarayana is a service-oriented leader and everyone should extend his cooperation to the doctor.

Dr Akula Satyanarayana said he arranged the vehicle as no one was coming forward to take corona patients' bodies to the burial grounds and some are demanding Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.The services will be provided freely and required wood also handed over to Rotary Kailasa

Bhoomi in this regard. It is the right time to serve the needy in society, he added. Hesaid the people should not panic about coronavirus.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar and other leaders were present.