Rajampet MLA distributes enhance pension of Rs. 3000 to beneficiaries

Rajampet MLA Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy, along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Mr. Akepati Amarnath Reddy and Rajampet Municipal Chairman Pola Srinivasulu Reddy, distributed new pensions and increased the YSR pension gift to beneficiaries at the Rajampet Municipal Office.

Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy acknowledged the efforts of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy in providing welfare benefits to the disabled and widows, ensuring a happy life for them. He emphasized that the government is committed to implementing all aspects of the welfare programs and bringing the benefits directly to the beneficiaries through village and ward secretariats.

The distribution of a pension of Rs. 3000 across the state is being carried out on a large scale, with volunteers visiting the homes of the recipients before sunrise on the 1st of every month. Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy expressed gratitude on behalf of the people for the inclusive governance and development programs initiated by the government. The event was attended by various local officials, YSRCP leaders, activists, and supporters.



















