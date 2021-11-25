Rajampeta: Minister A Suresh assures all help to flood-hit victims

Rajampeta: District in-charge Minister A Suresh along with Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy, MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy, ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy inspected the Annamaiah Dam on Wednesday. On this occasion, the minister enquired about the reasons for washing away of earth dam in the recent floods. The engineers informed the minister over entire episode following entry of heavy inflows into Pincha Project. They also briefed him about the repair works undertaken on dam on war foot.

Later the minister visited flood-affected villages Morameedha Palle, Toguripet, Rachapalle, Ramachandrapuram, Paturu in Rajampet and Nandaluru mandals.

On the occasion, the minister assured the government will extend all possible help to victims. He said that as many as 21 bodies against 22 were founding missing in Cheyyeru river during the recent floods. He said one body was yet to be recovered.

He said that loss was occurred to various crops including horticulture 1,57,115 hectares and crop loss estimation was going on in all mandals in the district.

Earlier, in a video-conference of the chief minister held on Wednesday, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju briefed the compensation details provided 7,337 families, who lost everything in the floods. Power supply was restored to 155 villages. He said 25,142 people were affected in 866 villages due to floods in the district.

Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy declared Rs 2 crore under CSR funds while MLA M Mallikarna Reddy distributed Rs 50,000 to each deceased family and Rs 10,000 to flood affected families. Joint Collectors M Goutami, Saikanth Varma, Dhyana

Chandra, Rajampet Sub Collector Ketan Garge and others were present.