Rajanna veterinary hospital inaugurated at Petamitta

Chittoor : Chittoor district Collector K Sumit Kumar and Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan inaugurated an underground drainage system worth Rs 2.3 crore and a Rajanna veterinary hospital built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh in Petamitta village on Wednesday.

These projects were funded by Rajanna Foundation with the support of Amara Raja Group Founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu.

Later, the dignitaries attended 24th anniversary celebrations of Mangal Vidyalaya as chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar praised Ramachandra Naidu for his contributions through Rajanna Foundation in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture and industry. He encouraged students to work hard to achieve their dreams.

MLA Murali Mohan lauded Galla Ramachandra Naidu’s role in creating employment opportunities and contributing to the state’s development. In his address, Ramachandra Naidu emphasised the importance of value-based education and expressed hope that students would excel in an increasingly modernized world.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by Mangal Vidyalaya students. Among those present were Petamitta Sarpanch Galla Radhakrishna, Animal Husbandry JD Prabhakar, Groundwater Engineer Vijay Kumar, Rajanna Foundation representative Rallapalli Satish and school principal Galla Dhananjay Naidu.