Rajasthan police arrest S Lakshmi

Tirupati: In a dramatic turn, Rajasthan police arrested Lakshmi, who alleging harassment by Jana Sena Party leader Kiran Royal attempted suicide two days back. A lady police officer who arrived from Rajasthan took Lakshmi into custody immediately after her press conference here on Monday.

Meanwhile, sources said that Lakshmi was taken into the custody on the charges of online cheating. After she was taken into Ruia hospital for a medical examination, she will be produced before the magistrate for obtaining transit warrant to take her to Rajasthan.

Lakshmi, who was admitted to CMC Hospital, Vellore, after she attempted suicide, was discharged after treatment on Sunday night.

After returning to Tirupati, she met SP Harshvardhan Raju in his office and filed a complaint against Kiran Royal. In her complaint, she alleged that JSP leader had been threatening and harassing her after she demanded repayment of Rs 1.2 crore he owed took her.

Later, addressing a press conference, Lakshmi alleged that Kiran Royal took the money for election purposes and assured to return the amount after elections were over.

Kiran Royal, instead of repaying the money, had been threatening her and also through his party leaders warning her of severe consequences if she didn’t stop demanding him payment of money, she said.

She alleged that she had suffered a lot because of Kiran Royal and her family was facing trouble. She urged police to take action against Kiran Royal against whom she complained along with all evidence.

Lakshmi also appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan not to spare people like Kiran Royal.

It may be noted that Jana Sena leadership directed Kiran Royal, Tirupati constituency in-charge to refrain from party activities until further notice, pending investigation by the party.