Rajya Sabha elections schedule released in 15 states including AP and Telangana

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Thursday released the schedule for elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states across the country. Notification for vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be issued on May 24.

The deadline for receipt of nominations is scheduled on May 31 followed by examining of nominations on June 1 and deadline for withdrawal of nominations is June 3. The polling will be held on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and the counting will be done on the same day and the results will be revealed.

Out of the total 57 seats, four are from Andhra Pradesh and two from Telangana. The tenure of MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Suresh Prabhu, TG Venkatesh and Sujana Chaudhary from Andhra Pradesh will be ended. Also, Captain Lakshmi Kanta Rao and Dharmapuri Srinivas's term from Telangana will be ended.