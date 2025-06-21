Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Rally on yoga awareness
Kurnool: No matter how many tasks you have to do in a day, dedicating sometime to practice yoga can bring mental peace and a change in a person’s...
Kurnool: No matter how many tasks you have to do in a day, dedicating sometime to practice yoga can bring mental peace and a change in a person’s daily life, said Cluster University Registrar Dr Katta Venkateswarlu.
On Friday, a huge rally was held at Cluster University Silver Jubilee Degree College as part of the Yogandhra programme.
Speaking after the rally, Registrar Dr K Venkateswarlu said that the Central and State Governments has taken this initiative to inform the people of the country about the benefits of practicing yoga and the changes that yoga brings to the human body.
In this programme, Silver Jubilee Government Degree College principal Dr G Srinivas, Government Men’s Degree College principal Dr Indira Shanthi & KVR Government Degree College principal Dr K Venkata Reddy, vice principals, faculty members and non-teaching staff were present.