Rally on yoga awareness

Kurnool: No matter how many tasks you have to do in a day, dedicating sometime to practice yoga can bring mental peace and a change in a person’s daily life, said Cluster University Registrar Dr Katta Venkateswarlu.

On Friday, a huge rally was held at Cluster University Silver Jubilee Degree College as part of the Yogandhra programme.

Speaking after the rally, Registrar Dr K Venkateswarlu said that the Central and State Governments has taken this initiative to inform the people of the country about the benefits of practicing yoga and the changes that yoga brings to the human body.

In this programme, Silver Jubilee Government Degree College principal Dr G Srinivas, Government Men’s Degree College principal Dr Indira Shanthi & KVR Government Degree College principal Dr K Venkata Reddy, vice principals, faculty members and non-teaching staff were present.