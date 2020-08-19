Ram Nath Kovind transfers East Godavari's head tonsure case to centre

In a yet another development that took place in the sensational case in Sitanagaram of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh where a Dalit youth was tonsured. The president's office responded once again to the case after the victim Vara Prasad once again complained to the President that he was not getting justice from the state government despite President's office order.

In this backdrop, President Ram Nath Kovind immediately responded and directed the Central Social Justice Department to take up the case immediately. The President's Office on Tuesday issued orders transferring the file related to the case to the Department of Social Justice. The orders stated that the case should be treated as an emergency and an inquiry should be held.

Indugimilli Varaprasad of Munikudali, Sitanagaram Mandal, East Godavari district, recently wrote a letter to the President seeking permission to join the Naxalites, saying he had not received justice in the tonsuring of his head case. With this, orders came from the President's Office handing over special responsibilities to Janardhan Babu, Assistant Secretary, State General Administration.

The latest orders to transfer the case to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment were received in a register post on Tuesday. Secretary to the President Ashok Kumar said in the order that the case should be treated as a matter of urgency.