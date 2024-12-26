Rama Sena leader Kambala joins BJP

Rajamahendravaram: Kambala Srinivasa Rao, president of the Viswa Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Rama Sena, formally joined the BJP on Wednesday during a grand public meeting held in Gokavaram.

He was welcomed into the party by BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who presented him the party scarf. Along with Srinivasa Rao, several Rama Sena members and his followers also joined the BJP.

The event also commemorated the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Vajpayee’s portrait and recalled his contributions to the nation. The meeting was chaired by BJP Kakinada district president Chilukuri Ramkumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Daggubati Purandeswari expressed her happiness over Srinivasa Rao’s decision to join the BJP on Vajpayee's birth centenary. She described Vajpayee’s legacy as an inspiration for every party worker, recalling his relentless fight in Parliament during challenging times. She also announced that the BJP has completed 2.5 million membership registrations in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the BJP's inclusivity, Purandeswari cited examples of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and President Droupadi Murmu, who rose to prominence from humble beginnings. She urged party members to make the upcoming ‘Hindava Shankharavam’ meeting in Vijayawada a grand success.

BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju lauded Kambala Srinivasa Rao’s entry into the party, calling it a significant development.

BJP legislature party leader Vishnu Kumar Raju spoke about BJP’s growing influence even in remote areas like Gokavaram. He pointed out that the BJP was the largest party in the country and commended Srinivasa Rao’s spiritual and social contributions.

In his speech, Kambala Srinivasa Rao detailed his spiritual and service-oriented initiatives through the Rama Sena. He stated that his entry into politics was driven by the desire to ensure the benefits of government welfare schemes reach the people. Pledging his commitment to BJP’s principles, he vowed to work with discipline and dedication towards any responsibilities assigned by the party leadership.

The event was attended by key BJP leaders, including Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, K Lakshminarayana, Relangi Sridevi, Bomula Dattu, APR Chowdary, Harika, Matta Mangaraju, Venkata Reddy and Adivishnu.

Rama Sena members M Ayyappa, Bapannadora, T Rambabu, V Prasad, V Jagannath Rao Sharma and Katta Kalyan also participated.