Ramanujan’s contributions to Mathematics hailed

TIRUPATI : The Department of Mathematics at Sri Venkateswara University celebrated the 137th birth anniversary of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan with a series of events on campus. The festivities began with university officials garlanding the statue of Ramanujan, followed by the inauguration of a two-day national seminar titled ‘Mathematics and Its Applications – 2024’.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao lauded Ramanujan’s unparalleled contributions to mathematical progress. He noted that the Department of Mathematics was one of the six founding departments when the university was established and proudly remarked that it has completed 70 years of academic excellence.

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu urged students to draw inspiration from Ramanujan’s life and strive for excellence. Highlighting Ramanujan’s groundbreaking research, he emphasised the importance of dedication and persever-ance in academic pursuits.

The seminar featured a keynote lecture by Prof G Radha-krishnamacharya from NIT Warangal, who shed light on the latest advancements in mathematical research and their practical implications.

Seminar Director and Head of the Mathematics Depart-ment, Prof C Jaya Subba Reddy and Prof D Bhaskar Reddy presided over the event which was also attended by Prof A Sudhakarayya, Prof V Sugunamma, Dr Bharati, Dr Rajesh Yadav and Dr Vasudeva Reddy among others.