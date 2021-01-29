Ramateertham idols reinstalled

Ramateertham (Vizianagaram): The Ministry of Endowments has organised the reinstallation ceremony of idols of Sri Seetha Rama Lakshmana in Balalayam at Ramateertham of Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district in a traditional way.

The idol of Srirama of Kodandarama temple in Ramateertham was disfigured by some unidentified miscreants in December 2020. The incident became a national issue and leaders from all parties have visited the place and demanded the government to take action against the culprits behind the offence. The government has appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the departmental inquiry and investigation was conducted under the supervision of D Bhramaramba, Joint Commissioner of Endowments. They found the damaged idol of Srirama in a pond near the Kondandarama temple at Bodikonda of the village.

The government has immediately ordered Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams to carve new idols and send them within a month of the incident occurred and the government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore to the temple to develop it in all aspects. As per the instructions, the idols of Seetharama Lakshmana were brought to Ramateertham on January 25 and started performing pujas. On Thursday, the idols were installed in Baalaalayam (temporary temple) and started performing all rituals and poojas.

Bhramaramba said that the poojas would be continued in Balalayam till the construction of the temple at the hill is completed and later the idols would be shifted to the main temple. Prof A Srinivasacharyulu of Venkateswara Vedik University, EO of the temple Ch Ranga Rao and others participated in the programme. A huge number of devotees too participated in the pujas.