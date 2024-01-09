Live
Rambhupal Reddy appointed as election coordinator
PCC general secretary Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy has been appointed as Chittoor Parliament Constituency election coordinator.
AICC AP in-charge KC Venugopal send the appointment order, the copies of which were released to the press here on Monday. Reddy has worked in various positions at city, district and State-level and very active there in the party.
