Rambhupal Reddy appointed as election coordinator

PCC general secretary Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy (File photo)
PCC general secretary Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy has been appointed as Chittoor Parliament Constituency election coordinator.

Tirupati: PCC general secretary Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy has been appointed as Chittoor Parliament Constituency election coordinator.

AICC AP in-charge KC Venugopal send the appointment order, the copies of which were released to the press here on Monday. Reddy has worked in various positions at city, district and State-level and very active there in the party.

