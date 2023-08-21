Rampachodavaram: Cops identify 7 booby traps set by Maoists

Rampachodavaram(ASR district): Greyhounds and special party forces on Sunday identified and recovered seven booby traps planted by Maoists in Mallampeta forest area of Chinturu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

It’s assumed that Maoists have set up these traps to target the police and to create unrest on Chhattisgarh-Andhra border. It was suspected that these booby traps were set up to create chaos in the wake of the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh, or to disrupt the rampant combing that is happening across the borders of the two States.

Police have thoroughly neutralised them.

SP Tuhin Sinha said the police found seven booby traps secretly planted by Maoists in bamboo bushes and seized revolutionary literature. He said that not only police but also innocent tribals roaming in this area are in great danger due to this. He accused Maoists of committing such misdeeds to prevent the development of tribal areas.

The SP said that police officials hold regular meetings with tribals and create awareness about the illegal activities of the Maoists. Free training is being given for employment and job opportunities through training programmes like Prerana and Spurthi so that the tribal youth do not go astray, he said.

Speaking at a meeting held at Yetapaka police station, SP Tuhin Sinha called upon the Maoists to change their mind and join the mainstream. He promised to provide them with employment through subsidies and government assistance.