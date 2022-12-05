Rampachodavaram: Deputy Commander, Maoist member surrender

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): CPI (Maoist) Deputy Commander Kovasi Pojje and Madivi Sankar alias Somidal have surrendered before district SP Sathish Kumar on Sunday.

Pojje (30), native of Gutti Koya tribe, Kurthi village, Konta mandal of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh,was attracted to Maoist ideology and encouraged by the then Konta LGS Commander Vetti Rama and Soni, who was a militia commander of Konta area and joined the militia as a member in 2005. Later, she joined as an LGS party member in 2006 and worked as party member till 2008. Later she was transferred to 1st Battalion of PLGA, where she worked as a member of 1st Platoon of 1st Company. In 2022, she was appointed as Deputy Commander and provided INSAS Rifle.

Pojje was involved in an exchange of fire incident that occurred at Jeeraguda on March 4, 2021, in which 22 CRPF personnel were expired. She was also involved in attacks on CRPF camps at Potkapalli and Elamagonda.

Pojje said that she was vexed with the actions of Salwa Judum and surrendered.

Madivi Sankar alias Somidal (25) belongs to Koyadora, Padimeru village of Sukma district. In 2013, he joined as militia member in Polampalli LOS and later joined as party member in Konta LOS. After that, he was transferred to South Bastar as guard to Arjun, a divisional committee member. Again, he was transferred to 3rd platoon and worked there for almost nine years till July 2022.

He was involved in an exchange of fire incident that took place between Minapa and Chintaguppa villages on March 21, 2022, in which 17 personnel of the security forces and three Maoists died. Maoists snatched 14 weapons from security forces. He was also involved in an attack on police parties at Jeeramguda village and snatching of weapons.

On this occasion, Parivarthan programme was organised at Yetapaka police station. SP Sathish Kumar gave a call to Maoists that they should mingle in the mainstream, utilise the welfare schemes being provided by the government and develop individually as well as extend their support to develop their families.

CRPF 141 BN Commandant Prasanth Dhar, Rampachodavaram OSD G Krishnakanth, Chinturu ASP KV Maheswara Reddy and other police officials were present on the occasion.