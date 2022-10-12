Rampachodavaram: Farmers on losing end even as Aluguvagu fills to brim

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): The farmers are on the losing side despite heavy rains and projects brimming with water across the State. The water is not reaching them, which is not flowing properly in the canals.

The situation of Aluguvagu project in Achyutapuram village in Yetapaka mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district is evidence of this pitiable situation. The project was constructed around 2005 during Jalayagnam period. About 2,350 acres in Panduvari Gudem, Odduna Gumpu, Kusumana Palli, Ayyavari Peta, Erraboru, Gannavaram, Krishnavaram, Achyutapuram, Kothur, Kannapuram, Gowridevi Peta, Nallakunta, Karamuvari Gumpu and Chinthalacheruvu villages in Yetapaka mandal come under this project. More than 700 farmers are cultivating chilli, cotton, paddy and pulses in these lands.

People allege that maintenance work of this project was never done and no repairs undertaken. They pointed out that the canals are blocked due to lack of officials and staff to manage the project. There is none to drain them properly and farmers are not getting water since the canals are filled with garbage and bushes.

Dara Ravi, a farmer from Gowridevi Peta, said that when there were floods in the past, repairs were not carried out in the flood-hit areas, which resulted in clogging of the canals.

Farmers said that they are not getting expected yield on time and losing every year. Initially, two crops were grown here under this project. But now, even a single crop has become difficult in the last 15 years, they added. Several complaints and requests to ITDA authorities to take up repair works and fix the canals went futile, they complained.

Farmers of Yetapaka mandal criticised that those, who gave their land for Aluguvagu project and construction of canals, are still making rounds to the offices for compensation.

Babu Rao, a farmer cultivating five acres, said that the yield is decreasing every year due to water shortage. Noting that they can raise two crops if silt is removed from canals and water flows properly, he requested the authorities concerned to take up repair works of the project immediately.

When The Hans India contacted Chinturu ITDA Project Officer Rama Seshu, he assured the farmers that Aluguvagu project will be repaired totally. 'I will inspect the condition of the canals and the project personally,' he stated.