Rampachodavaram: ITDA to create awareness on Covid among tribal people

RAMPACHODAVARAM: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) APO PVS Naidu has underlined the need to bring awareness among the people in the Agency area about the second wave of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters at ITDA office here on Wednesday, he said the media should play a pivotal role in this pandemic to bring awareness about the deadly virus.

All the people in seven mandals should take corona vaccine without fail, he added.

Mandal development officers and tahsildars were directed to take initiative to close the shops after 6 pm until further orders. A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on the persons who fails to wear masks, the official said.

He advised the people to take care of themselves by following Covid guidelines such as wearing of masks, maintaining of physical distance and sanitising their hands frequently. The government is very much particular to administer vaccine to eradicate the menace which is creating panic among the people.

The medical fraternity was also directed to provide quality treatment to the corona patients, he added.