Ramzan Namaz at IGMC Stadium tomorrow

Vijayawada : Muslim Eedgah Committee president and secretary Dr Kaleshavali and Muneer Ahmed said arrangements will be made for the Ramzan Namaz at the IGMC Stadium at 8.10 am on Monday.

In a press release on Saturday, they said the sermon will begin at 7.15 am and Namaz will be held at 8 am. They said water facility will be arranged for Waju and devotees can utilise it.

Kalesha Vali and Muneer Ahmed along with other committee members Md Anwar, Md Irfan and Shaik Mohiddin released a poster on Saturday.

They have appealed to the Muslims to join the Ramzan Namaz and prayers on March 31 at IGMC Stadium on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Ramzan.