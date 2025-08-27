Rare stem cell transplant in Medicover conducted

Nellore: A 57-year-old man has successfully completed an autologous stem cell transplant for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, at the Medicover Cancer Institute in Nellore.

Speaking at Medicover Hospital in Nellore, Dr G Ranga Raman said Autologous stem cell transplant is an advanced treatment for this cancer. In this method, healthy stem cells are collected and stored and then chemotherapy is given to the patient to destroy the cancer cells. The stem cells are infused into the patient

Bone marrow transplant, cancer treatment, and chemotherapy can be obtained free of cost through NTR Vaidya Seva, which is expensive.

The patient recovered within 14 days and was discharged healthy.

Autologous stem cell transplant can be considered as a serious blood cancer for multiple myeloma, said Center Head G Ranjith Reddy and Cancer Institute Head Pawan, explaining the progress in cancer treatment at Medicover Cancer Institute Nellore and urging people of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa and Ongole districts to take advantage of this opportunity.